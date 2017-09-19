(Listen) Did Taylor Swift Steal ‘Shake It Off’ From This Band?

Taylor Swift in the Mark Romanek-directed clip for 'Shake it Off' (Big Machine Records/UMG)

A band from WAY BACK IN THE DAY, 2001, called 3LW is suing Taylor for boat loads of cash claiming she stole lines from their… kinda… hit song “Playas Gon’ Play.”

They claim Taylors “Shake it off’ uses the lines very similar to their lyrics “Playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate.”  They claim it makes up 20% of Taylors song and therefore wants TONS O’ MONEY.   Why they waited almost 20 years to say something, who knows.    What do you think?

Take a listen to Taylors  “Shake it off”

 

And to 3LW’s “Playas Gon’ Play”

