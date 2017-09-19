Miley Cyrus Shares ‘Younger Now’ Album Tracklist

By Scott T. Sterling

With less than two weeks before it arrives on Sept. 29, Miley Cyrus has shared the tracklist for her new album, Younger Now.

The album will come with just one feature, but it’s a major one: Cyrus’ godmother, country legend Dolly Parton. Parton will appear on the album’s third track, “Rainbowland.”

So far, Cyrus has released two songs from the new album: lead single, “Malibu,” and the warm ballad, “Inspired,” which she performed at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert in June of this year.

Check out the full tracklisting below.