There’s A New Taco Cleanse That Could Actually Make You Healthier (And Happier!)

There is no other food I crave MORE than tacos…I mean COME ON…that’s why they made TACO TUESDAY for heavens sake!

I found this new “The Taco Cleanse” which was founded by four “taco scientists” (lol) who say their plan can lower cholesterol and blood pressure. All you had to do was mention taco and I’m in!

According to KTRK, the authors of the book by the same name says you can get a lot of nutrition by prescribing tacos in place of the standard American diet. Their book features 75 vegan recipes, and even says you can wash those tacos down with margaritas.

The creators of the diet say their plan will help you get more fiber and nutrients, and can help you lead a better life.

