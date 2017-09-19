Webster’s New Words

New words have been added to the Webster’s Dictionary.

Here are the new additions and definitions.

1. Pregame . . . “to begin drinking alcohol before an event or activity, such as a party or a night out.”

2. Froyo . . . “frozen yogurt.”

3. Sriracha . . . “a pungent sauce that is made from hot peppers pureed with usually garlic, sugar, salt, and vinegar, and that is typically used as a condiment.”

4. Front . . . “to assume a fake or false personality to conceal one’s true identity and character.”

5. Schneid . . . “a slang term for a losing streak, as in sports.”

6. Troll . . . “to harass, criticize, or antagonize someone, especially by provocatively disparaging or mocking public statements, postings, or acts.”

So with the new additions. What words should we be retiring?