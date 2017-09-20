Watch Demi Lovato & Jimmy Fallon Have a ‘Lip Sync Conversation’

By Hayden Wright

On Monday night (Sept. 18), Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon established that they’re not exactly “best friends” during a segment on The Tonight Show. The next night the somewhat dynamic duo was back with a new comedy sketch: a “Lip Sync Conversation” featuring hits by Adele, DJ Khaled, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus and more. Writers worked popular song lyrics into a conversation between Fallon and Lovato, and when the music started, each just lip-synced along.

The subject matter was fairly mundane, but the results were hilarious. They discussed weekend plans like apple picking and their recent dreams, interwoven with songs like Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” and Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times.” Demi’s own “Sorry Not Sorry” even made an appearance.

