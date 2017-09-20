It’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Where Should We Go To Celebrate?

Whether you’re craving a huge slice of pie from Frank’s Pizza downtown, a piece from Papa John‘s slathered in garlic sauce, or a delicious huge slice from Brother‘s in Katy…you’ve gotta celebrate somewhere because it’s National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

Check out this list below that ABC 13 got from around town of people’s favorite pizza places, and which ones did they leave off?

Spanky’s

The overwhelming favorite pizza place in the area is Spanky’s in the south side. Mondays and Wednesdays one topping large pizzas are $10.99 and individual pizzas with three toppings are $6.29 on Wednesdays.

Brother’s Pizzeria

Brothers Pizzeria came highly recommended from many ABC-13 viewers! One viewer said she felt like family after the first time…must be where they get the name! They’ve got three locations in the area – one in Cypress, Highway 6 North, and Garden Oaks.

Star Pizza

Star Pizza was born in 1976 after two Chicagoans relocated to Houston, and it has been serving up some of Houston’s most popular pizza ever since. ABC-13 viewer Tiffany Palacios says Star Pizza has an awesome atmosphere and staff at both Houston-area locations. Hank the owner says their pizzas might take a little longer, but it’s only because everything is made fresh from scratch.

Fuzzy’s Pizza and Cafe

Fuzzy opened the restaurant in 1984 with only 500 square foot of kitchen and dining area. Now it has grown into a 6,000 square foot gourmet Italian family restaurant. Choose from Napoli-style thin crust, New York-style crust, or Chicago-style deep dish.

Locatelli’s

Locatelli’s is a “Great success story of a couple who started on a shoestring, worked very hard and have grown whole keeping the quality and service the same.” Stop by one of their three locations – Cypress, Tomball, or Houston.

Mellow Mushroom

It’s a national chain, but soooo good!

Frank’s

Frank’s Pizza, located in Downtown Houston’s Historic District, is the place to go for delicious hand-tossed pizza. It’s also home of the “Late Nite Slice.” They’re open until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. You haven’t done it all, if you haven’t done Frank’s at 2 in the morning.

Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi’s is another national chain that has locations in Katy, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands. Join the Grimaldi’s eFamily and receive a special gift just for signing up!

Pink’s Pizza

With six locations, Pink’s is a well-known favorite among Houstonians. An ABC-13 producer who is new to the area from New York City says Pink’s is a gem for native New Yorkers!