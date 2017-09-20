Latino Major Leaguers Learned English By Watching “Friends”

Turn on the TV any time and there’s a chance that a “Friends” rerun is on. Which actually might be the best thing for Americans trying to learn English. In a piece from the New York Times, it turns out the show is extremely popular among a number of Latino ballplayers, and for a very simple reason: it helped them learn the language.

Wilmer Flores of the New York Mets says:

“The basics you can learn in a classroom,” said Flores, who was interviewed in Spanish, along with most of the players, for ease. “But to speak the language, that comes from here in the clubhouse, on the street or from television.”

As Chandler Bing would probably say, “could they BE any more into learning?”