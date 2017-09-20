Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 9/20

Lauren Kelly By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: "Cheers", beer, cheese, Finer Foods, savings, Specials, Specs, Wine, wine of the week
Spec's Wine Of The Week

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the DANTE ROBINO Malbec, and a bottle can be yours for only $12.29!

This Argentinean Malbec is ideal for those who enjoy well-composed elegant wines. On the palate are soft tannins with a balance of oak and dark fruits like blackberries, cherries and plums. A subtle hint of vanilla lingers through a long finish. Pair alongside ripened cheese, stuffed pasta, or spicy empanadas.

And whatever your fun fall events call for, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to grab what you need, or you can pick up a gift card for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member. Create your own unique basket or check out the ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

Also join us in helping Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. Spec’s is donating a percentage of our proceeds to the American Red Cross. You can also donate at the register at any of our locations.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

spces delivery Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 9/20 

Your on-the-way, less-to-pay, for everyday store!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live