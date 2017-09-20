Taco Bell To Discontinue Drive-Thrus In New Expansion Plan

We all know the drill after a night out, you know, the one were we get into a car and try to find a convenient location for a quick bite to eat. Most of us are already thinking it, FIVE LAYER BURRITO! TACO BELL!

Well, you may have to think of another plan because starting early 2018 in BIG cities (Like Houston) Taco Bell will be getting rid of drive-thrus in order to expand their menu to cover alcoholic beverages.

That’s right, the new menu will offer boozy options at the expense of the drive-thru and there have already been mixed emotions. These menu options will include beer, wine, sangria and Twisted Freezes (slushies with tequila, rum or vodka).

