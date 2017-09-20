Trans-Siberian Orchestra Make Their Way Back To Houston

Rock your way into Christmas with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

The band announced their return to Houston during their upcoming winter tour, which a beloved, multi-generational holiday tradition.

You don’t want to miss their completely updated presentation of “The Ghost of Christmas Eve.” TSO is also donating $2 per ticket sold to Mayor Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is set to perform on Thursday, December 21st at 3:30 pm and 8 pm

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, September 22nd at 10 am

The Radio Presale will happen on September 21st from 10 am until 10 pm. Just click here and use the code: MIX