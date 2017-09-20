What Did You Learn From TV?

Ok come on, you guys remember watching that episode of Saved By The Bell where the celebrity came to school and tried to get everyone to do drugs, right?

You LEARNED that drugs were BAD on that episode!

Or any of the older episodes of G.I. Joe taught you how to tread water, or how not to get electricuted!

Maybe it was Louis the Lightening Bug that taught you to stay away from power lines? Whatever it was, tv actually taught you things! We wanna know which shows you remember that taught you all these important lessons!