Whatcha Gonna Do? COPS TV Show Is Filming In Houston!

If you’re looking for your 15 minutes of fame, this is probably not how you want to get it!

On Monday, two Houston area sheriff’s offices announced that they would begin taping with “COPS” camera crews starting Tuesday. The widely-famous TV show has started riding with the sheriff departments from Fort Bend County and Montgomery County. It’s unclear if any other Houston area law enforcement agencies will be participating as well. According Fort Bend sheriff’s officials, the “COPS” camera crew will be recording with them for several weeks and the season 30 episode(s) may air sometime around the spring.