45 Guys Dressed Up As ‘Magnum P.I.’ Got Booted Out Of A Baseball Game

Forty-five guys dressed up as “Magnum P.I.” during a bachelor party. So of course they couldn’t just keep their party inside. They had to take their show to the public by going to the Detroit Tigers game against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. From Yahoo!:

They wore Hawaiian shirts, Tigers caps and pressed-on mustaches. They even carried around a life-size cutout of Tom Selleck as Thomas Magnum, the lead character from his popular ’80s private-detective drama. Amazingly we haven’t even gotten to the oddest part of the story yet. The 45 Magnums were ejected from the game by stadium security, as the groom’s younger brother told the Detroit-adjacent News-Herald, because one of them was smoking and they were catcalling.

Here’s the video of them being thrown out:

None of those guys dressed as Higgins??