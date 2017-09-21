96 Second News: Taco Bell Closing Drive Thrus; Jay Z NOT Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show

**Taco Bell is planning to open about 300 more locations around the country over the next five years, but those stores WON’T have drive-thrus. Instead, they’re going to serve ALCOHOL.

It’s all part of Taco Bell’s plan to be more hip and upscale.

Food & Wine reports that the new locations will be designed in Taco Bell’s new smaller-sized “cantina-style” and the new locations will serve booze, such as the chain’s Twisted Freeze slushies, wine, and beer.

Taco Bell executives expect the stores’ centralized locations and booze offerings to be an attraction for new, younger customers.

**A new survey found the average American watches 11 hours and 23 minutes of TV a week, or just over an-hour-and-a-half a day. And 96% of us snack while we watch. Here’s what they found:

*When you binge-watch stuff on Netflix or Hulu, women prefer popcorn. Men prefer chips.

*For reality shows, and dramas like “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy”, men AND women both ranked chips first.

*Popcorn took the top spot for fantasy shows like “Game of Thrones”, and “Veep”.

*And ice cream ranked first for family-oriented shows like “Fresh Off the Boat” and “This is Us”.

We’re more likely to snack in front of the TV than during any other activity. The top six are watching TV, browsing the Internet, reading, playing video games, working, and cooking.

More info HERE

**Micheal Phelps says people come up to him DAILY to complain about how he didn’t ACTUALLY race a shark earlier this summer during “Shark Week.” But he says it’s “common sense” that he and the shark wouldn’t be racing “side by side.”

He says everyone should’ve known that they weren’t going to be racing right next to each other. Quote, “If you really have common sense, you’d understand I’m not going to get into the water and swim next to a great white shark . . . no one should ever do that.”

Still, he calls it one of the coolest things he’s done . . . and says he, quote, “gets nerded out” when he starts talking about it.

**The movie “It” will become the highest-grossing horror movie of all time this week. “The Exorcist” is the current title holder, with $232.9 million, but “It” was up to $228.4 million as of Tuesday.

“The Exorcist” made $193 million when it came out in 1973. Then it made another $39.9 million on director’s cut releases in 2000 and 2010, for a total of $232.9 million.

But “It” had grossed $228.4 million as of Tuesday night, so there’s no question it’s going to take the record. It may have even done so last night, but those numbers aren’t available yet.

“It” is also expected to be only the fourth R-rated movie to pass the $300 million mark in the U.S. The other three are “The Passion of the Christ”, “Deadpool”, and “American Sniper”.

**Jennifer Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly that she has apparently developed a new habit: Freaking out on airplanes.

She said quote, “It’s scary not being able to control yourself. I’ve recently had problems with plane anxiety and it’s really similar. I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself.

“You know when they hit an air pocket and it feels like you’re falling? I did it on a night flight one time. [I yelled]. ‘We’re going down! It’s coming down!'”

She added, quote, “I tried to jump out of an Air France flight once. I can’t believe I didn’t get arrested. I got really claustrophobic and I had to get out.”

**Even though his wife Beyonce has performed twine now for the Superbowl Halftime Show, Jay Z just isn’t interested in performing there.

Rumors have been circulating that he may do the show in 2018, but Jay reportedly has absolutely no desire to do so.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ‘Lots of people have been saying Jay will perform with Justin Timberlake, but it is simply not the case.

Organizers of the sporting event are still searching for someone to follow Lady Gaga, whose performance earlier this year was watched by as many as 117.5 million TV viewers.

**Director James Cameron revealed that both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton will be returning to The Terminator franchise!

Speaking about Linda’s character, Sarah Connor, James told The Hollywood Reporter, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned carrier that she’s become return.”

According to US Weekly, franchise alum Schwarzenegger is also set to star in the forthcoming sixth Terminator installment, which will serve as a sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Cameron, who has not been involved in the franchise since Judgement Day, also announced his plan to introduce several new younger characters to his futuristic world of robots and machines.

**Millions of Amazon customers received an email they weren’t expecting on Tuesday, September 19.

“Hello Amazon Customer, Someone great recently purchased a gift from your baby registry!” read the notice. “You can visit your Thank You List to easily keep track of all gifts purchased. PS: Remember some Gifters like when it’s still a surprise. Have a great day! Your Amazon Baby Registry Team.”

Many of the recipients had no registries — let alone a baby. And so it should come as no surprise that Twitter exploded.

“Amazon notified me that someone bought a gift from my baby registry,” wrote one man. “Shocked to learn I’m a father; hope his wishlist was mostly bourbon.”

In a statement later that evening, an Amazon spokesperson apologized for the “technical glitch” which “caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert email earlier today.”

More info HERE

**At this point, you can buy a pumpkin spice version of pretty much any food or drink you can think of. But if there’s anything that’s not pumpkin spiced, now there’s an answer for you:

A company called Simply Beyond is selling “Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice,” which lets you add a dose of pumpkin spice to ANYTHING. Your eggs? Your sushi? Your fettuccine alfredo? Sure, go nuts.

The stuff sells for $11 a bottle with free shipping at SimplyBeyondFoods.com. And they also have gingerbread and cinnamon spray-on flavors too.

Read more HERE

**Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site, Goop, known for its luxe and unconventional products, is currently selling “Psychic Vampire Repellent” for $30.

What in the world is VAMPIRE REPELLENT??

The product is described as “a spray-able elixir we can all get behind.” The description continues, “This protective mist uses a combination of gem healing and deeply aromatic therapeutic oils, reported to banish bad vibes (and shield you from the people who may be causing them). Fans spray generously around their heads to safeguard their auras.”

The site advises: “Spray around the aura to protect from psychic attack and emotional harm.”