Consulting Your Significant Other When You Make Life Changes

Filed Under: Haircuts, hot gun guy, Lauren Kelly, The Morning MIX
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

When is it necessary to include your significant other in your decision making? Obviously if you are going to change religions, you should ask their opinion. Maybe if your politics totally change? How you want to raise your kids?

But how about this one: Lauren Kelly would like to change her hair. She told her boyfriend, Gabe (aka Hot Gym Guy’s brother), about it. He wasn’t really into the idea, so she’s not going to change it.

Some of Lauren’s coworkers were surprised that she consulted her beau for that kind of decision.

What do you think?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live