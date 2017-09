It takes a lot of hard work to earn a belt in karate. As this little guy shows, he probably has more persistence and determination than we ever would.

Finishing his skills to receive his white belt, the first belt a karate student receives, this little guy tried numerous times in numerous ways to break the little board set in front of him by his sensei.

He never quits though and it is so sweet when he finally breaks the board and is given his white belt. Great job little dude!