George Strait will visit Rockport to meet with Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey today. Rockport of course, one of the hardest hit areas in Texas after Harvey hit last month.

According to ABC, ‘Strait helped raise more than $44 million during the ‘Hand-in-Hand’ telethon for Harvey relief earlier this month.

The Texas country music legend will be joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during the meet and greet at ACE Hardware, on 2631 Tx-35 BUS.

The meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m.

