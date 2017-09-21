Little Girl Hit In The Face With Ball At Yankees Game

A little girl was injured after being hit by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium during a baseball game Wednesday afternoon.

According to ABC, ‘The ball was hit down the third-base line off the bat of Todd Frazier and struck the fan in the stands. The girl is a toddler and was hit on the face, a source told ESPN’s Andrew Marchand. She was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital. The girl was carried out of the stands, given first aid and taken to a hospital. The protective netting at Yankee Stadium ends at the home plate side of each dugout, and the team said in July it is “seriously exploring” extending the netting for 2018.’

Check out the video of the players reaction on the field: