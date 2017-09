A mom brought her daughter into school late on Thursday and instead of trying to lie or think up some brilliant excuse as to why her daughter was late, she told the truth. All of it. She said it was, quote, “bad parenting”. She even wrote it on the Tardy Sheet.

So since late slips can’t cover everything. The Huffington post made one for all parents