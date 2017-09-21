[Video] Carnival Worker Climbs Ferris Wheel To Save Kids

It all happened in Greensboro, North Carolina at a carnival last Friday. That’s when one of the Ferris Wheel tipped over and it was hanging sideways with a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old boy inside who was hanging on!

What’s really sad is that one of the kids was yelling he didn’t want to die.

Albert Irwin, a 25-year-old carnival worker started climbing the Ferris wheel to save them. When he reached them he tried to keep them calm and free their gondola so that it would swing back into position.

That’s when he lost his footing and fell. He landed on a car below him and bounced off and then grabbed the side of the Ferris Wheel but couldn’t hang on and he hit the ground pretty hard.

In all of that, he only suffered a broken finger and the boys were ok.