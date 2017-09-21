You Eat Different Snacks Depending On The TV Shows You Watch

When they say you have certain tastes in entertainment, it now means a lot more. According to a new survey, the average American watches 11 hours and 23 minutes of TV a week. 96% of us snack while we watch. The survey asked people what kinds of snacks they eat when they watch TV.

When you binge-watch stuff on Netflix or Hulu, women prefer popcorn. Men prefer chips.

For reality shows, and dramas like “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” men and women both ranked chips first.

Popcorn took the top spot for fantasy shows like “Game of Thrones,” and for political satires like “Veep.”

And ice cream ranked first for family-oriented shows like “Fresh Off the Boat” and “This is Us.”

We’re more likely to snack in front of the TV than during any other activity.

The top six are watching TV, browsing the Internet, reading, playing video games, working, and cooking.