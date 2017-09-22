96 Second News: There Is Now A Pumpkin Spice SPRAY; Jimmy Kimmel Helps Man Re-Propose

**At this point, you can buy a pumpkin spice version of pretty much any food or drink you can think of. But if there’s ANYTHING that’s not pumpkin spiced, now there’s an answer for you.

A company called Simply Beyond is selling “Pumpkin Spice Organic Spray-On Spice,” which lets you add a dose of pumpkin spice to ANYTHING. Your eggs? Your sushi? Your fettuccine alfredo? Sure, go nuts.

The stuff sells for $11 a bottle with free shipping at SimplyBeyondFoods.com. And they also have gingerbread and cinnamon spray-on flavors too.

**Let’s talk about a little local Hurricane Harvey relief efforts:

The Houston Astros have set up a website, so that all fans can help raise much-needed funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. Visit www dot You Caring dot com slash Astros Harvey to donate today.

They just wanna say thank you for your support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts as we help keep Houston Strong.

**Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle site, Goop, is known for its bizarre and unconventional products, and is currently selling “Psychic Vampire Repellent” for $30.

Wait, VAMPIRE REPELLENT??

The product is described as “a spray-able elixir we can all get behind.” The description continues, “This protective mist uses a combination of gem healing and deeply aromatic therapeutic oils, reported to banish bad vibes (and shield you from the people who may be causing them). Fans spray generously around their heads to safeguard their auras.”

The site advises: “Spray around the aura to protect from psychic attack and emotional harm.”

**Taco Bell is planning to open about 300 more locations around the country over the next five years, but those stores WON’T have drive-thrus. Instead, they’re going to serve ALCOHOL.

It’s all part of Taco Bell’s plan to be more hip and upscale.

Food & Wine reports that the new locations will be designed in Taco Bell’s new smaller-sized “cantina-style” and the new locations will serve booze, such as the chain’s Twisted Freeze slushies, wine, and beer.

Taco Bell executives expect the stores’ centralized locations and booze offerings to be an attraction for new, younger customers.

**Seth Dixon attempted to propose to his girlfriend Ruth Salas at their favorite park but then the worst thing that could possibly happen, happened: Seth dropped the ring. It fell through the bridge, landing in a pond.

Their friends put on their swimsuits and jumped into the water to look for the $3,000 ring, but unfortunately, they weren’t able to find it.

Well apparently Jimmy Kimmel heard about what happened and wanted to give them an engagement re-do.

According to ABC, Kimmel had the couple contacted and told that “20/20” wanted to interview them in Los Angeles. He told them they would get free tickets to his show to pass the time before the interview. They were shocked when he called them to the stage, showing them the bridge over a pond he had recreated. Neil Lane then presented the couple with a new ring, and this time around, Seth was able to get the ring on his now-fiancee’s finger.

**Will & Grace fans: For the first time, the entire series – all 194 episodes – will be made available to stream (as of yesterday) just ahead of the show’s long-awaited return with brand new episodes on NBC.

The series will be available on Hulu, the NBC app, and on-demand through satellite, cable and telco pay TV providers.

The Emmy Award-winning show, starring Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes, returns on September 28, airing on Thursdays – and the show has already been picked up again for another season with 13 additional episodes!

*Even though his wife Beyonce has performed twine now for the Superbowl Halftime Show, Jay Z just isn’t interested in performing there.

Rumors have been circulating that he may do the show in 2018, but Jay reportedly has absolutely no desire to do so.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ‘Lots of people have been saying Jay will perform with Justin Timberlake, but it is simply not the case.

Organizers of the sporting event are still searching for someone to follow Lady Gaga, whose performance earlier this year was watched by as many as 117.5 million TV viewers.

Salma Hayek is giving back her home country after they suffered a massive natural disaster.

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday (September 20) to announce that she has made a $100,0000 donation to the earthquake relief efforts in Mexico after it was rocked by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake the day before.

“I have lived through the aftermath of a disaster of this magnitude and it’s horrific,” Salma says in the below video. “I am starting a Crowdrise to try to raise money to help families who are going through this nightmare right now in Mexico.”

The people of my country have now suffered three natural disasters in a row. Many children and families are hurt and in terrible need. I'm contributing $100,000 now to UNICEF which has teams on the ground responding. Please join me and contribute what you can and thank you. Click on the link in my bio above. #fuerzamexico #earthquake #sismo #mexico A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

George Clooney is all about family right now!

George was at the Toronto Film Fest earlier this month, when he told the Daily Mail he was eager to get back home to wife Amal and their twins Alexander and Ella.

He said, “They’re back in L.A. right now, and their mom sent these pictures this morning…He’s twice the size she is. He’s a moose and she’s just this little tiny beautiful thing.”

He added, “I cry more than they do. I cry four times a day right now, because I’m so tired…All they want to do is eat, so I have nothing to give them except a bottle once in a while and they’re happy about that, but it’s mostly Amal for them at the moment. I don’t even really understand what’s going on.”