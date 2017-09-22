It’s The Battle Of The Sexes

Back in 1973, Billie Jean King played Bobby Riggs in the “Battle of the Sexes.” The attendance in the Houston Astrodome was 30,472. It remains the largest audience to see a tennis match in the United States.

A movie about the event, starring Emma Stone and Steve Carrell, is coming out this weekend. It got The Morning Mix thinking, “what things are we good at that the OTHER sex is supposed to be good at?”

Geoff is really good at interior design and laundry. Sarah is wearing cargo shorts, plus socks with sandals. Lauren is disqualified because she’s the ultimate girl. LOL.

What is yours?