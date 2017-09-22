Parrot Orders Amazon Items From Alexa

A picture shows an Ipad with an "Amazon" logo on November 13, 2012 in Paris. French tax authorities have demanded $252 million in back taxes and interest from online retailer Amazon, according to a company document on November 13, 2012.AFP PHOTO / LIONEL BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
Credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / Getty Images

Corienne Pretorius is a 39-year-old who lives in London and she got a package from Amazon of $13 gift boxes.  She didn’t remember the order and apparently, she doesn’t have the “What did Drunk Sarah buy for sober Sarah” problem.

 

She did a little investigating and found that the order did come from her house, it came from her pet who ordered it from her Amazon Echo!

 

Good news is that it is returnable. So she isn’t stuck with the boxes.

Reminds me of that time I got all those CDs for a penny and didn’t realize the rules for them.  Yeah, they didn’t take them back and I wasn’t allowed to use the phone for a LONG TIME!

 

