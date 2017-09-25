96 Second News: Luke Bryan To Judge American Idol, Kylie Jenner (Might Be) Pregnant, Kingsman Overtakes It At The Box Office

Kylie Jenner pregnant

TMZ says that Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott have been telling their friends that they’re having a girl and that she’s been posting OLD photos on social media to hide her weight gain, or pictures that only show her from the chest up. A source tells People, “it’s an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that Kylie could not be more excited or thrilled about . . . this is the happiest she’s ever been.”

Your Weekend Box Office

The British spy comedy Kingsman: The Golden Circle is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $39 million in receipts. Dropping from the top spot is It with $30 million, followed by The LEGO Ninjago Movie at No. 3 with $21.2 million. American Assassin at No. 4 with $6.3 million and Home Again at No. 5 with $3.31 million.

Halloween = $$$

Halloween is right around the corner and we are going to be spending $9.1 billion! The scary holiday has tripled in poularity since 2005 and it shows! Here’s the breakdown:

$3.4 billion for costumes

$2.7 billion on candy

$2.7 billion on decorations

$410 million on greeting cards.

Walmart is bringing food right to your house

Walmart wants to go much further than any of the other grocery delivery services out there. They want to go into your house when you’re not home and stock your fridge for you.

Here’s how it would work. You get a special smart lock on your door. Then you order groceries on Walmart.com and tell them when you want them delivered. They bring the groceries to your house, and they use a one-time code on your smart lock to get in. They stock your fridge, then they leave and send you a message that they’re gone and they locked the door behind them.

They’re planning to test it out in Silicon Valley first to see if it works.

Luke Bryan Will Be A Judge On American Idol

It’s been FOUR MONTHS since ABC announced that Katy Perry will be the lead judge. And now, they’ve finally secured Judge #2. Variety says Luke Bryan has finally agreed to terms. There’s no word on how much he’s making, but it’ll be a fraction of the $25 million that Katy is raking in.

The Price Is Right‘s Big Wheel Went Absolutely Bananas

This is unbelievable! What are the odds???

The show shelled out $80,000 on the wheel, which is a record of course.

Jeff Linder continues to be #HoustonStrong

According to ABC 13, a fund originally meant to send meteorologist Jeff Lindner on a vacation will soon be helping those most affect by Hurricane Harvey. Lindner is taking the more than $21,000 raised by others and turning it into a new fundraising effort for flood victims. Every penny raised will go to assist families with home repairs and other expenses. The fundraiser will last through December 21st. Lindner said he will personally deliver all funds to recipients in the coming year. You can make a donation to the Jeff Lindner-backed fundraiser here.