Cage’s Countdown To Front Row Paramore Tickets!

Paramore is coming this Friday to Smart Financial Center and Jason Cage has your seats all week!  Counting down from 5th row to 1st!

All week (25th-29th) listen between 4-5pm

  • Monday – A pair of tickets in the 5th row.
  • Tuesday – A pair of tickets in the 4th row .
  • Wednesday – A pair of tickets in the 3rd row.
  • Thursday– A pair of tickets in the 2nd row.
  • Friday – A pair of tickets in the 1st  row seats!

Just listen for Jason to give you the number and tell you when to call!

Keep Mix on for your drive home!

