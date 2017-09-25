Candy Corn Is Now Officially A Pizza Topping

We all love candy. We all love pizza. Is it time to make a Halloween-style love connection?

This guy from Salt Lake City on Twitter made himself a DiGiorno pizza last week and he used candy corn as a topping. And it actually looks like it worked because the candy corn melted pretty seamlessly onto the cheese and sauce.

His tweet with pictures of the pizza has gotten over 34,000 likes. But he’s also got almost 3,000 comments, and a lot of them are negative. While it should be no surprise that people are writing negative things on Twitter, it does beg the question: why do people hate candy corn so much?

Look for yourself. Are you trying a piece of this?