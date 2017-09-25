Watch Chester Bennington Sing About Unicorns and Lollipops

By Scott T. Sterling

While Linkin Park continues to put together the massive Chester Bennington celebration concert set for the Hollywood Bowl next month, the band has shared a lighthearted video highlighting the singer’s joyous sense of humor.

“Cherishing all the times Chester made us laugh. Taking a look back at some of our favorite LPTV moments,” the band posted with the video on Instagram.

The clip captures Bennington backstage at a 2012 show in Holmdel, New Jersey strumming an acoustic guitar and making up a song about unicorns and lollipops.

The video is made even funnier as guitarist Brad Delson points out the backstage shenanigans are happening with less than three minutes before the band is scheduled to hit the stage.

The clip ends with Bennington and Joe Hahn breaking into a quick rap about unicorns and rap.

Watch it below.