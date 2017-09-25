‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Trailer Takes on George Michael’s ‘Freedom ’90’

A new trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 arrived and it features a Geoge Michael classic.

Related: 15 Movie Musicals Stranger Than ‘Pitch Perfect 2’

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Brittany Snow return as part of the female a cappella crew the Barden Bellas; their take on Michael’s “Freedom ’90,” soundtracks the new clip.

In the latest installment of the franchise, the Bellas reunite for one last singing competition at an overseas USO tour and the new trailer hints a record deal for Kendrick’s character Beca.

Pitch Perfect 3 hits theaters on December 20. Check out the new trailer below.