Robber Stole Someone’s Christmas Tree In Mid-September

For all the folks who say “I can’t believe they put up Christmas stuff before Thanksgiving,” what do you think about this guy? From Steamboat Today:

A 23-year-old guy named Micah Anderson broke into a house in Steamboat Springs, Colorado and stole a bunch of stuff, including towels, toilet paper, books, a DVD, and a Christmas tree. Yes, it was September 16th, and the house he broke into already had their Christmas tree out. Anyway, the cops tracked Micah down and he was arrested for felony burglary and theft. Let’s just hope that he doesn’t break into this house again next month to steal their Fourth of July decorations.

You never take a side against the victim, but response to this story is pretty lopsided with a lot of criticism of the people having their Christmas tree up already.