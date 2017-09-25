Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

Friday night was spent at the Astros Game. I don’t know how I have not noticed this Mickey or maybe I have but we had to snag a picture with it at the game. Since I LOVE MICKEY!

Saturday Morning was a bright and early wake up to head down to Galveston for Adopt-A-Beach

After we finished cleaning we had boxed lunches to spare so we dropped them off to some of the first responders.

Saturday night was the FINAL Dash home game! Louis and I are pretty pumped. I think we caught Brian off-guard 🙂 Thank you for a great season Dash fans! See you next year #DashOn

Sunday I’m still working on the house but look at the new pillow 😉

TG MAX for the win!