You Did It As A Kid And It Was Cool As An Adult It’s Creepy

On Friday we spoke to Jodie Sweetin and I told her how my brother was in L-O-V-E love with her as a kid! In fact, he thought they were soulmates because their birthdays were a day apart. It went so far that when we would sing “Happy Birthday” he would add, “And Jodie” at the end.

Here’s that audio:

Jodie made a funny comment that it’s ok when you do or say things as a kid but if you tried it as an adult would be creepy.