You Did It As A Kid And It Was Cool As An Adult It’s Creepy

On Friday we spoke to Jodie Sweetin and I told her how my brother was in L-O-V-E love with her as a kid! In fact, he thought they were soulmates because their birthdays were a day apart. It went so far that when we would sing “Happy Birthday” he would add, “And Jodie” at the end.

Here’s that audio:

Jodie made a funny comment that it’s ok when you do or say things as a kid but if you tried it as an adult would be creepy.

  1. Singing Happy Birthday to Jodie Sweetin, on your birthday
  2. Men waving from the backseat to women in traffic
  3. Walking around in a diaper
  4. Wearing only your underwear at the swimming pool
  5. Not wearing any pants
  6. Running around the house naked and everyone saying, that is so cute he hates clothes
  7. Cutting your sisters hair
  8. Taking baths with your siblings

 

 

