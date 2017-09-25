You Did It As A Kid And It Was Cool As An Adult It’s Creepy

On Friday we spoke to Jodie Sweetin and I told her how my brother was in L-O-V-E love with her as a kid! In fact, he thought they were soulmates because their birthdays were a day apart. It went so far that when we would sing “Happy Birthday” he would add, “And Jodie” at the end.
Here’s that audio:
Jodie made a funny comment that it’s ok when you do or say things as a kid but if you tried it as an adult would be creepy.
- Singing Happy Birthday to Jodie Sweetin, on your birthday
- Men waving from the backseat to women in traffic
- Walking around in a diaper
- Wearing only your underwear at the swimming pool
- Not wearing any pants
- Running around the house naked and everyone saying, that is so cute he hates clothes
- Cutting your sisters hair
- Taking baths with your siblings