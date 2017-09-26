96 Second News: Kim Kardashian NOT Headed To Paris For Fashion Week; ARM SPANX Are Now Available

**Nearly one year after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room, Kim is avoiding Paris Fashion Week altogether.

A source tells Us Weekly that Kourtney Kardashian will be in Paris for the week, however Kim and Kendall Jenner will not.

A year ago Kim was robbed at gunpoint while in the city for Paris Fashion Week on October 3, 2016, and the thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry. Several suspects were arrested in January 2017, with 10 people charged in connection with the crime.

Following the terrifying incident, Kim took a three-month long social media hiatus.

**According to a new study, we spend more time sitting on the toilet every week than exercising.

The average person spends three hours and nine minutes on the toilet every week. That’s an average of 27 minutes a day. But even if that sounds high to you, it’s not like this battle is close.

Because we only spend about HALF that time exercising in a week . . . 90 minutes total, or an average of about 13 minutes a day.

**13 couples danced for “ballroom night” as the theme on last night’s episode of “Dancing with the Stars.”

Each couple performed timeless favorites, including a quickstep, waltz, tango, foxtrot or Viennese waltz, all hoping to earn America’s vote.

Spolier alert! In the end, two couples were “in jeopardy”: Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke, and Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe. The first week’s elimination: Barbara and Keo.

There’s another round of competition happening tonight for “Latin Night” and yes, there will be another elimination.

**Our pets faces when we try to put them in Halloween costumes should let us know that they really hate it, but according come on…they just look so cute all dressed up!

According to a new survey, 16% of people are planning on putting their pets in Halloween costumes this year. And here are the 10 most popular ones . . .

1. Pumpkin

2. Hot dog

3. Dog

4. Lion

5. Pirate

6. Bumblebee

7. Devil

8. A “Batman” character

9. Ghost

10. Cat

**Last week, a woman went through the drive-thru at a McDonald‘s in Ocean Springs, Mississippi she said she wanted to pay for the person behind her. She didn’t know them, she was just being nice. But then that person followed her lead, and so did the next person.

The general manager says the pay-it-forward thing actually happens a lot at that McDonald’s. But it usually doesn’t last long. Maybe 5 or 10 cars before someone just takes their free food and bolts.

But this time, it kept going for about an HOUR, and in the end 125 people in a row paid for the person behind them before they left.

**There’s still no official word on Kylie Jenner’s supposed pregnancy . . . and apparently there’s not going to be just yet.

On “Live with Kelly and Ryan” yesterday, Ryan Seacrest got a message from mom Kris Jenner right on the air that said, quote, “Kylie is not confirming anything.”

But maybe there’s no need for Kylie to confirm anything . . . because Britain’s “Sun” tabloid says Caitlyn Jenner’s rep told them Kylie revealed her pregnancy to her, quote, “some time ago.”

**Jaleel White says that his character Steve Urkel is like how Mickey Mouse is to Disney. Quote, “Mickey is the crown jewel of [Disney’s] brand, and so they protect it . . . the crown jewel of my legacy still remains Steve Urkel.”

But why is this even making headlines now?

Well, when Jaleel was on “Dancing with the Stars” five years ago, he mentioned that his character Steve Urkel from “Family Matters” was like HIS Mickey Mouse and in a new interview, he explained what he meant.

Jaleel said, “If you go to talk to Disney about anything related to Mickey Mouse, if you can even get the meeting, you’re going to get 50 people in that room. That is the crown jewel of their brand, and so they protect it. And so for better or worse, the crown jewel of my legacy still remains Steve Urkel and Stefan Urquelle.”

**Who hasn’t experienced the magic of Spanx? The shape-wear that seems to incredibly hide any unruly areas under dresses and tight clothing…But up until now there was one body part that was unable to benefit from Spanx: your arms. Well, that’s about to change thanks to the brand’s new Arm Tights.

Five years in the making, these lightweight, seamless hosiery-made arm-smoothers give you the look of slender biceps and triceps when worn under long sleeves. Wear them under your clothes, or even as a cute crop top look.

Check out the whole collection of the Spanx Arm Tights >>> HERE