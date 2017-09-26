Kids Swallowing Buckey Ball Magnets is Happening Again!

A dad in Colorado stepped out for just a second to go to the bathroom and when he returned he found his daughter holding a wad of Bucky Balls, tiny ball-shaped magnets, in her hand in the mouth!   The balls linked together inside her gut and were pinching on her bowels!    The doctors were able to go in orally using a special device and removed the magnets barely avoiding major surgery!

Apparently a few years ago Bucky Balls, used to connect together and form sculptures were BANNED for this very reason but due to appeals were brought back and are being sold in stores.  Do you have these in your house??

