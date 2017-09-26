Taylor Swifts Interviews Were Made Into A Limp Bizkit Song

It’s all the rage blend and “mashup” different genres of music and movies and other such things on the internet. One YouTube Channel, Super Deluxe, decided to take Taylor Swifts many interviews and turn her words into a nuwave rock song (think Limp Bizkit).

The song talks about everything from relationships to cats to her double jointed elbows and everything is done with her words.

It’s remarkably well done and would have probably got some airplay back when Fred Durst and company were popular, even though Taylor was not even a teenager then.

Do we need more Taylor NuWave? Could that be her next genre change?