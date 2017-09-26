The Patriots Say Sorry For Charging Fans $4.50 For Tap Water

Apparently, JJ Watt wasn’t only person at Gillette Stadium that was mad on Sunday. The New England Patriots might have beaten the Texans, but the fans weren’t exactly getting all the feels. According to ESPN, temperatures were in the 80s in New England, and so people were ordering bottled water like crazy at the concession stands.

During the second quarter, Gillette Stadium ran out of bottles, so vendors started giving out soda cups with tap water for the low price of $4.50 each. Naturally, people did not like that, and they complained on social media. One person even claimed he spent $45 on tap water.

Yesterday, a Patriots spokesperson said, “we apologize. That should not have happened . . . we’re looking into [it] to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.”

