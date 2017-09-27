96 Second News: Khloe Kardashian Is Pregnant; Twitter Doubling Their Characters; ‘Fixer Upper’ Ending

**First we found out that was Kim Kardashian is expecting a baby via surrogate at the beginning of next year.

Then, it was Kylie Jenner who we just (shockingly) found out is allegedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby.

And now, news just broke that a THIRD Kardashian…Khloe, is also expecting a baby with her NBA player boyfriend, Tristan Thompson!

I saw this tweet from former ‘Bachelorette‘ Andi Dorfman and it could not have been more accurate…

Literally cannot keep up with the Kardashians 🤰🏻🤷🏻‍♀️🤰🏻🤷🏻‍♀️ — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) September 26, 2017

Here’s the latest from TMZ:

Khloe Kardashian is Pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s Baby!!! https://t.co/2R2M5bShrI — TMZ (@TMZ) September 26, 2017

**Game of Thrones real life couple Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged!

According to PEOPLE, the actors (who play Jon Snow and Ygritte) met on the show and then started dating around 2012, but didn’t make it official until April 2016.

A source told The Sun: ‘They’re yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they’ve got engaged. ‘Kit’s known for ages he’s wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first. After moving in together in January he felt it was the right time to take the next step.”

Congratulations to the happy couple! 💕 #GoT‘s Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged! https://t.co/tpAoUDaTAp pic.twitter.com/CVBHJfJeJp — People (@people) September 26, 2017

**Now you won’t have try and squeeze every thought you have on Twitter into 140 characters…because they are DOUBLING that amount!

Twitter is experimenting with doubling the length of a tweet from 140 characters to 280 characters. The company wrote in a blog post on Tuesday it was rolling out 280-character limit tweets to “a small group” of users who tweet in languages that may have had issues with trying to fit everything they want to say.

“We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters – we felt it, too,” Twitter product manager Aliza Rosen wrote. “But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint.”

Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters? 🤔 We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. 👇https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL — Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017

**After five seasons and millions of fans, Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially saying goodbye to their hit HGTV show, “Fixer Upper.”

“It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last,” they wrote on their blog Tuesday. “While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place.”

The announcement comes as a shock to viewers who have followed the couple on their journey from a small-town construction and decorating duo in Waco, Texas, to international celebrities.

**Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid television actress in 2017, according to the annual Forbes ranking.

Since June 1, 2016, Vergara has earned an impressive $41.5 million before taxes and fees. According to Forbes, however, only a quarter of Vergara’s income is from Modern Family – rather, her highest earnings are generated from licensing and endorsement deals.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco ranks in second, though at $26 million, her earnings are significantly less than Vergara’s. The bulk of Cuoco’s income comes her her huge per-episode salary of $1 million, according to Forbes.

The Mindy Project‘s Mindy Kaling and Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo tied for third with $13 million, followed by Law and Order: Special Victims Unit actress Mariska Hargitay ($12.5 million).

Vergara’s Modern Family castmate Julie Bowen ($12 million) is the sixth highest-paid TV actress, while Kerry Washington ($11 million) comes in seventh and Priyanka Chopra ($10 million) is eighth.

Robin Wright of House of Cards ($9 million) and NCIS‘s Pauley Perrette ($8.5 million) round out the list in ninth and tenth.

**A new study ranked the ten best cities to live in if you’re a big COFFEE drinker. It looked at things like how many coffee shops there are, how much an average cup costs, and how passionate people are about their coffee.

Not surprisingly, the home of Starbucks took the top spot. Here’s the top ten:

Seattle

Portland, Oregon

San Francisco.

New York.

Los Angeles.

San Diego.

Chicago.

Denver.

Boston.

Washington, D.C.

The New York area has the highest percentage of coffee drinkers. And New York and Chicago tied for the most donut shops per capita. But the cheapest city if you brew your OWN coffee is Miami.

**Burger King‘s Russian division has filed a complaint with the country’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), demanding that the movie It be banned in the country.

The company claimed that the movie’s clown character Pennywise looks like Ronald McDonald and therefore the whole movie works as one big advertisement for the rival fast-food brand.

A spokeswoman for the FAS confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Burger King’s complaint has been received and is being evaluated.

“It” is currently running in about 100 theaters in Russia.

**AMC has cleared “The Walking Dead” to drop two F-bombs per season. Other AMC shows have featured the F-word in the past, and it’s also used regularly in the “Walking Dead” comics.

The spin-off “Fear of the Walking Dead” was also cleared for two of its own . . . and as you may have noticed, they’ve already taken the opportunity to use one of them this season. AMC shows HAVE featured occasional F-bombs in the past, on “Preacher”, “Breaking Bad”, and “Mad Men”.

Also, if you want to take bets on WHO might drop the expletives, it’s worth mentioning that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan says plenty other bad words throughout the comics.