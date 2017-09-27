A Woman Has An Affair With Her Daughter’s Husband Then Tried To Run Him Over When He Confessed To It

58-year-old Kathleen Davis of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida recently had an affair with a 33-year-old man who just so happened to be her daughter’s husband. According to the Palm Beach Post, Kathleen got very upset when he confessed the affair to his wife. It destroyed Kathleen’s relationship with her daughter.

Two results from the confession: the couple is getting divorced, and last week, she egged the guy’s house and car, and then she tried to run him over with her Mercedes. When the cops got there, they found Kathleen driving in circles around on the lawn trying to run down the guy.

She was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.