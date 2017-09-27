Groom Jumps Into River To Save Drowning Child And It Will Give You All The Feels!

I have been to a few weddings where the groom ends up in a lake or river or an ocean but it’s never been to save someone’s life! However, if you ever are at that wedding, see if that groom has a single brother or sister!

Clayton and Brittany were getting married in Canada last Friday.

After the wedding, they did the typical let’s go somewhere and get our photos taken before the reception and they chose to take them next to a river. That’s when Clayton saw a little kid fall into the water and went under.

Brittany didn’t see any of this happened because she was taking some shots (photos not drinks people) with the photographer but when she looked over she saw that her husband had jumped into the river and was swimming toward the child. He pulled him out of the river

The photographer got the photos of him and they are going viral! The child looks to be about four or five and the story goes that his friends pushed him into the water.

Here are the photos.