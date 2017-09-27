Houston, This Single Dad Needs Your Help

DeShawn, is a single dad from Houston, and he has a 9 year old daughter who came home from school the other day and said someone in class called her ugly.

Of course he told her not to listen to those kids, and that she’s beautiful, but his daughter said, ” Dad, you have to say that.”

All DeShawn wanted to do was find the kid who said the mean things and set him straight, but obviously he couldn’t do that.

What else can he tell his daughter to make her feel better? What can he do to help?

As a single dad he just doesn’t know what to say to her.