A man was dressed in a Coca-Cola bottle costume and robbed a small town in Kentucky the other day. He was armed with a handgun and took $500 in cash and left the scene in a gray mini-van.

Police say a man dressed in a Coca-Cola bottle costume robbed a Henderson restaurant.

No one was hurt and the Coca-Cola is still on the run!

The restaurant is offering a $5,000 reward!

Here’s the video.