96 Second News: Hugh Hefner Has Died At 91; DeShaun Watson Donates His 1st Game Day Paycheck

**Hugh Hefner died yesterday of natural causes at the Playboy Mansion in L.A., surrounded by his loved ones. He was 91 years old. The mansion sold for $100 million last month, but the new owner had to let Hef live there until he died.

Hefner kick-started the sexual revolution when he published the first “Playboy” magazine in 1953, with Marylin Monroe as the centerfold. Some of the money he used to launch the magazine came from his mother. He didn’t even put a date on the cover because he didn’t think there would be a second issue.

His son Cooper Hefner said in a statement, “My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”

He is survived by his wife, Crystal, and his four children.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef

**Rumor has it that Justin Timberlake will be headlining the next Super Bowl halftime show, and it’d be his first time back since the “Wardrobe Malfunction” with Janet Jackson in 2004. That said, Justin is like the 24th person to be rumored for the gig.

There aren’t many concrete details. One source says Jay-Z could make an appearance, but another says, quote, “As of right now, it will just be Justin . . . no surprise performers.”

The 2004 show also featured Jessica Simpson, Diddy, Nelly, and future U.S. Senator Kid Rock. But of course, the only thing that ANYONE remembers is that infamous “wardrobe malfunction” that happened right here in Houston.

Officially, the NFL says no decision has been made. A spokesman said, quote, “When it’s time to announce her name we will do it. Or HIS name. Or their names.”

**There’s a new list of ‘12 TV Characters Who Ended Up with the Wrong Person‘ . . . meaning that at the end of the show, they didn’t end up being with the significant other that they should have.

Here’s the list:

1. Ted and Robin on “How I Met Your Mother”

2. Jackie and Fez on “That ’70s Show”

3. Ross and Rachel on “Friends” . . . Sure, this is the pairing every FAN wanted, but the list argues that Ross didn’t DESERVE Rachel.

4. Rory and Logan on “Gilmore Girls”

5. Amber and Peter on “Parenthood”

6. Ryan and Taylor on “The O.C.”

7. Damon and Elena on “The Vampire Diaries”

8. Emma and Spinner in “Degrassi”

9. Rachel and Jesse on “Glee”

10. Veronica and Logan on “Veronica Mars”

11. Chris and Ann on “Parks and Recreation”

12. Joey and Pacey on “Dawson’s Creek”

** The hunks from Vegas’ Thunder From Down Under donated $5,000 to members of the Houston Humane Society in support of animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey. According to a press release from the group, the sizable donation came from proceeds of a show they performed at the House of Blues here in Houston last week.

In addition to their monetary donation, the guys, who have had a 16-year-long residency at the Excalibur hotel in Las Vegas, volunteered their time and services to the Houston Humane Society’s shelter where the men bathed and walked rescue dogs and cats.

**Christie Brinkley‘s 19-year-old daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook will be featured in the 2018 “Sports Illustrated“ Swimsuit edition . . . making her the first SECOND-GENERATION model in the magazine’s history.

Technically, Sailor WAS in a photo spread in the last one, but she posed with her mom and her sister, Alexa Ray Joel.

This time she’s all by herself, as one of the “rookie” models. Christie has done the Swimsuit issue nine times since 1975. She’s 63.

**Just when you think the dating world can’t get any more complicated, a terrible new word has arrived: “submarining.”

Submarining is when someone you’ve been seeing disappears for an extended period but then randomly resurfaces with some version of a “Hey, what’s up?” message.

It’s in the same family as zombie-ing — when an ex ghosts but then comes back, acknowledging their absence and wanting to start things back up again. In the case of submarining, though, you don’t get even an apology for them being MIA, they just pop back on the radar as if nothing odd has happened.

**Thanks to Amazon’s two-day shipping, if you want to buy one of their Halloween costumes, you can wait until October 29th. Here’s some stuff that will probably STILL be available that late.

The website The Daily Dot just dug through the Halloween costumes on Amazon and found the WEIRDEST ones they’re selling this year:

1. A jellyfish costume that’s a big, shiny mushroom hat with lights built in, and sparkly streamers hanging down.

2. A costume for a mom and her infant, where the mom is a chef and the baby is a lobster she’s about to cook.

3. An inflatable centaur costume. You go shirtless and wear these big, brown, inflatable horse legs.

4. A literal “couch potato” costume where you dress as a potato with a small couch wrapped around your body.

5. And a bright pink flamingo costume that wraps around your head and waist.

**Steven Tyler is headed home to seek medical attention after falling ill during his tour with Aerosmith. The lead singer and the band announced the news on Facebook on Tuesday, September 26, and explained that they will be canceling the remaining concert dates of the South American leg of their AeroVederci tour so that Tyler can take proper care of his health in the United States.

A post shared by Steven Tyler (@iamstevent) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

**Madonna joined Amy Schumer on stage for a stand-up comedy routine in New York City.

In the surprise appearance during Amy’s set at the Comedy Cellar in Manhattan, the performance kicked off just hours after Madonna celebrated her new MDNA skincare line at Barneys New York.

And the next minute i was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar 😂😂😂 Making my stand up debut!🤡♥️💯 What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry🍒🍒🍒thank you Amy! 🎉🌈🙏🏻

We'd like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act

*Gwyneth Paltrow is 45 today

*Will & Grace season premiere is tonight at 8p on NBC