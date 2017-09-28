A New Study Finds We Should Only Work Three Hours A Day

Filed Under: A New Study Finds We Should Only Work Three Hours A Day, beatcha, The Morning MIX
RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP/Getty Images

According to a new study on Voucher Cloud, we just aren’t wired to work that long. Psychologists found that our brains can only focus on a single task for a few hours at a time after that, it needs a break. And the data backs that up: the average person says they’re only productive for two hours and 53 minutes at work.

The rest of the time they’re either working slower than their peak speed or totally slacking off.

Maybe we should really only have three-hour workdays so we can get in, just hammer through our stuff like a machine and then go home and let our brains regroup for the next day.

