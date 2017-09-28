Can A Third Grader Have Boyfriend At School?

Kids say pretty funny things but what if your third-grader came home and announced to you that she had a boyfriend at school?

Case and point have a friend who’s niece came home and said that she now has a boyfriend at school and her dad is NOT happy. NOT happy at all! Her mom thinks it cute and isn’t really encouraging it but she doesn’t see an issue with it. However, her dad is like shinning his 9 he is not happy!

Do you have kids?

Is there a difference between if a little boy comes home with a girlfriend than a girl coming home with a boyfriend?