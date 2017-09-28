Man Gets Cheated On By His Former Best Friend’s Girlfriend

The Morning Mix got a call from Sheldon about a situation he’s facing.

He has been with his girlfriend for three years. They met because she used to married to his best friend. When they got divorced, Sheldon approached him about a year later and told him he wanted to start dating his ex-wife. The ex-husband told him to “watch out,” but also ended their friendship.

Sheldon came home from work on Monday and his girlfriend was there WITH HER BOSS. To Sheldon, it looked like they were having more than a meeting. He is crushed. He moved all the way from Michigan to Houston for her. Sheldon left his job, family, friends and he lost his best friend for her.

He told his family he wants to make it work with her because he has sacrificed so much already. They think he’s crazy.

His question to us: don’t you think once you have given up everything you have to try and make it work with the one you love?