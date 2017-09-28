Man’s Lung Cancer Turns Out To Be A Little Toy He Inhaled 40 Years Ago

Every parent needs to remember this story so they can bust it out on that fateful day when their kid tries to shove a toy up their nose. According to The Guardian, a 47-year-old man from Preston, England went to several doctors for help. Eventually they did a scan of his lungs and they noticed a dark mass. He was a smoker, so they assumed it was cancer. But when they used a bronchoscope to actually look into his lungs, they found it wasn’t a tumor, it was something else: a toy.

Specifically, a Playmobil toy traffic cone that he had must have inhaled when he was seven.

It’s been four months since the doctors removed it and the guy’s cough is totally gone.

