Here is the pic Jason talked about on the show of a scene from the Tom Cruise movie Valkyrie. In the scene, Tom is making a roll on the ground and there is a direct shot of what looks to be a wayyyy to perfectly round cheeks leading some to believe the butt is FAKE. The photo has recently resurged because Tom himself has addressed the issue and swears up and down it’s his real butt…but… is it??

Take a look.

