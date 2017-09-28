P!nk Drops New Song ‘Beautiful Trauma’

By Hayden Wright

Pink’s seventh studio Beautiful Trauma drops October 13 and the singer has already lit up the charts with its lead single, “What About Us.” Now she’s unveiled the album’s spirited title track, “Beautiful Trauma,” which was co-written and produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff.

Related: Sam Smith, JAY-Z, P!nk Set for ‘Saturday Night Live’

P!nk explained the song’s background in two tweets last night. “Tomorrow I’m releasing the title track to BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA,” she wrote. “I wrote the song with a very awesome person @jackantonoff and named the album after it (because) life is f—ing traumatic. But it’s also incredibly beautiful, too. There’s a lot of beauty still and beautiful souls. Enjoy.”

“Beautiful Trauma” opens with P!nk’s breathy vocals over a tinkling piano line. When the beat drops, the singer switches to her signature bluesy pop-rock bravura, singing about her personal rock bottom and overcoming emotional baggage. The confessional lyrics explore how personal trauma can cause problems in relationships. Like “What About Us,” it’s another catchy, powerful slam dunk from P!nk.

“We were on fire/I slashed your tires,” she sings. “It’s like we burned so bright we burnt out/I made you chase me, I wasn’t that friendly/My love, my drug, we’re f—ed up.”

Listen to P!nk’s latest, which contains explicit language, now at Radio.com.