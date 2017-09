It is amazing what JJ Watt and really, Andre Johnson have started at the Houston Texans. There was no social media around when Andre Johnson started his goodwill in Houston but Andre made a hug impact on this city taking kids shopping during the Holidays.

Everyone in Houston knows the amazing job that JJ Watt has done.

Everyone saw DeShaun Watson yesterday donate his first paycheck to the cafeteria workers at NRG

"If you can, you must."@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

Now Johnathan Joseph is getting involved with Habitat for Humanity!