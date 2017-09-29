96 Second News: Kim Kardashian Finally CONFIRMS Baby #3; ‘Hocus Pocus’ Remake Won’t Include Original Cast

**Kim Kardashian finally has confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s fourteenth season, premiering this Sunday, October 1.

In the clip, Kim is on FaceTime with her sister Khloe Kardashian when she reveals the exciting news. “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’” Kim asks, to which Khloe replies, “The person’s pregnant.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 airs on E! Sunday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

**The Disney Channel is developing a remake of the 1993 movie “Hocus Pocus”. It’s going to be a “re-imagining” with a new cast. There’s no word if the original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will be involved in any way.

There aren’t really any other details. Reports say the remake is “in the early stages,” so it won’t be ready to air anytime soon.

Two years ago, Bette said she didn’t think they’d ever get a sequel off the ground. Quote, “After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no.”

**Hugh Hefner was worth a lot of money when he died. Some reports put the total at $43 million, and others say it was more than $100 million. And his widow, Crystal Harris, gets…

NONE OF IT.

According to various sources, Crystal never made it into the will. She’ll be “provided for” through her prenuptial agreement, but his estate goes to his four kids, the USC film school, and some charities.

And there’s also a $5 million house Hefner bought this summer and put in Crystal’s mother’s name.

You might recall that Hugh and Crystal were supposed to get married in 2011, but she CALLED IT OFF just days ahead of the ceremony. At the time Hef said things started to fall apart when, quote, “the lawyers got into it, when we were talking about the prenup and etcetera.” But they got back together and got hitched on New Year’s Eve 2012.

**Today is National Coffee Day, and there are a bunch of places giving out free coffee today to celebrate. NOT Starbucks though.

Here’s who IS giving it out:

1. Krispy Kreme will give you one free coffee a day all weekend.

2. Dunkin’ Donuts is doing buy-one-get-one-free today.

3. McDonald’s will give you a free coffee with their app, or any coffee drink for $2 today.

4. Cinnabon will give you a free one today.

5. Keurig will give you 20 percent off all K-Cup pods on Keurig’s website from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 with the code CELEBRATE.

**Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared the news on social media yesterday, saying, quote, “One in eight women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

She added, “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and a fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers, and make universal health care a reality.”

She hasn’t said anything beyond that . . . so it’s unclear what stage she’s in, or whether or not her doctors were able to catch it early.

According to reports, Julia got the bad news last week . . . just one day after winning her latest Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series.

**New in Theaters:

1. “Flatliners” (PG-13)

Ellen Page and “Vampire Diaries” Nina Dobrev, Diego Luna, Kiersey Clemons, and James Norton star in the remake of the 1990 film that originally starred Kiefer Sutherland, who has a cameo in the remake too.

2. “American Made” (R)

Tom Cruise is a Trans World Airlines pilot in the 1980s who becomes a drug smuggling arms dealer working for the CIA and clashes with Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

3. “Til Death Do Us Part” (PG-13)

Annie Ilonzeh is a pregnant woman trying to escape her violent marriage to Stephen Bishop. She starts over with a new identity in another town where she falls in love with Taye Diggs.

**Last fall, Tom Hanks starred in a bizarre Halloween sketch on “Saturday Night Live” as ‘David S. Pumpkins‘ . . . a random, not-so-scary character on a haunted elevator ride.

It was so strange that it became a ‘thing’ online . . . and now, NBC is making an animated “David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special“, with Tom doing the voice. It’ll be a half-hour long, and it’ll premiere on October 28th.

According to the press release, David S. Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks will, quote, “show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering NONE of their questions along the way.”

**Thanks to Amazon’s two-day shipping, if you want to buy one of their Halloween costumes, you can wait until October 29th.

The website The Daily Dot went through the Halloween costumes on Amazon and found the WEIRDST ones they’re selling this year:

1. A jellyfish costume that’s a big, shiny mushroom hat with lights built in, and sparkly streamers hanging down.

2. A costume for a mom and her infant, where the mom is a chef and the baby is a lobster she’s about to cook.

3. An inflatable centaur costume. You go shirtless and wear these big, brown, inflatable horse legs.

4. A literal “couch potato” costume where you dress as a potato with a small couch wrapped around your body.

5. And a bright pink flamingo costume that wraps around your head and waist.

**Celeb bdays for today:

Halsey is 23

Golden State Warrior NBA Player Kevin Durant is 29

Actor Zachary Levi is 37

Andrew “Dice” Clay is 60

Bryant Gumbel is 69

And Jerry Lee Lewis is 82